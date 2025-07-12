Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Up 15.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report) traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Yduqs Participações Stock Up 15.9%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
About Yduqs Participações
YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.
