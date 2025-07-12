Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after acquiring an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $289.74 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.23 and its 200-day moving average is $227.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,114.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

