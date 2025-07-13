14,881 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,485.80. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $525,079. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.