2,129 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.