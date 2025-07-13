5T Wealth LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

5T Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 151,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

