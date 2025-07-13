Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

