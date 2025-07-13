Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

AMZN stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.49. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

