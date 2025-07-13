Analyzing Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $89.44 billion 3.13 $7.06 billion $4.85 37.06 Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $225.55 0.13

Analyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 1 11 0 2.92 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus target price of $185.73, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Philip Morris International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 8.43% -122.40% 16.25% Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $79.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 267.9%. Philip Morris International pays out 111.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Japan Tobacco pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Philip Morris International has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Japan Tobacco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Japan Tobacco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

