Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Stock Down 0.6%
AAPL opened at $211.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
