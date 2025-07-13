Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Accenture, and BigBear.ai are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, deploying, or profiting from AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, or computer vision. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms that create AI software, design specialized AI hardware, or integrate AI-driven solutions into broader product lines. Performance of AI stocks often hinges on technological breakthroughs, data availability, and evolving regulatory standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,767,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,596,120. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $31.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $982.56. 958,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,369. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,008.69 and its 200-day moving average is $962.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.69. 2,356,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,933. Accenture has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,283,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,499,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.46.

