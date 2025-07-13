Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

