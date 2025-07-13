AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $46,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $23,513,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.