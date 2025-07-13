Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 34,034 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $54,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

