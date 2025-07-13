Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $55,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 244,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

