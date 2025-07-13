Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.21 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $50,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Primo Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primo Brands by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Primo Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Primo Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Brands

In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73. Primo Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

