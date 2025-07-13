Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $50.04 Million in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,932,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,822,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,004 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,496,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,888 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,061,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,625,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 69,280 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

