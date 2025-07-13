Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 63,104 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $52,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLQL. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $63.27 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

