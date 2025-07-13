Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,190 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6,393.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 150,047 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

