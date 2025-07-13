Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 446,395 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $55,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ALKS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
