Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,143 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $51,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,924,000. Lind Value II ApS boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 1,003,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 180,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AVT opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

