Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,249 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $53,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.0%

ONTO opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

