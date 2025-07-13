Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,128 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $52,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

