Barclays Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

