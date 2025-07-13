Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Kraft Heinz are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that return a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, usually on a quarterly basis. They provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any gains or losses from stock price movements. These stocks are often issued by mature, financially stable firms with a history of consistent earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,166,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,735,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 95,085,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,652,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,002,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Read More