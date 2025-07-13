Best Home Improvement Stocks To Research – July 11th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Newegg Commerce, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance. This sector includes hardware and building-materials retailers, tool and equipment manufacturers, and home décor firms. Investor interest in these stocks often tracks housing-market cycles, consumer spending and DIY activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,347,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $753.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $367.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,473. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.42. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,042. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Newegg Commerce (NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

NEGG traded up $15.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

FITB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,274. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

