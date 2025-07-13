Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

MP Materials, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between larger, more stable “large-cap” firms and smaller, potentially higher-growth “small-cap” companies, often offering a blend of growth potential and moderate risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of MP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,141,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 61,166,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,735,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 95,085,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,652,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Further Reading