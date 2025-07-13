Best Water Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

CSX, PepsiCo, Home Depot, CocaCola, Progressive, United Rentals, and NuScale Power are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves sourcing, treating, distributing or managing water resources. They typically include water utilities, infrastructure firms, and technology providers focused on filtration, desalination or wastewater treatment. Investors often view them as a defensive play, since demand for clean water tends to remain stable or rise even in economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,110,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201,207. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,492. The stock has a market cap of $367.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.75.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267,330. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.43. 1,808,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,480. Progressive has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

URI traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $813.72. 410,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $719.35 and its 200 day moving average is $685.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.04.

