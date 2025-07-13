Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $9.02 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $717.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,792 shares of company stock valued at $105,466,325 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

