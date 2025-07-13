Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 572.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.94 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 692.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

