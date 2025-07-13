Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.30 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.