Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,969 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4,656.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 151,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of DEO opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.