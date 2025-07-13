Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.