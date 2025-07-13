Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $352.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.62 and a 200-day moving average of $363.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $297.14 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

