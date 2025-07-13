Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.15 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $3,533,884. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

