Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $355.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Barclays dropped their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

