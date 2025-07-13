Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

