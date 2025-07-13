Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Standex International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 16,968.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $163.04 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $212.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

