Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 141.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $6,795,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Exelon by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

