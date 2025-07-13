Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,297,000 after acquiring an additional 162,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $223,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

