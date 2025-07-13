Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.14. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $116.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 184,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,931.10. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,230,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

