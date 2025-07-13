Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $419.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.86. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

