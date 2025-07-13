Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $8,099,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 103,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8%

IFF opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.33 per share, for a total transaction of $301,320.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,819.32. The trade was a 662.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

