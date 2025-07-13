Byrne Financial Freedom LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

