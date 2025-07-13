Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.