Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,039 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

