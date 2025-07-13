Centennial Bank AR Sells 320 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

