Centerpoint Advisory Group Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.2% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

