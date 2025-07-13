CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CEU. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
CEU opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.43.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
