Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

AMZN opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

