Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CNK opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

